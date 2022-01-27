“The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is currently spreading with unprecedented speed and intensity across the EU / European Economic Area, with overall reported infection rates 3 times higher than the highest peak recorded so far during the pandemic “of Covid-19. This was reported by the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control), in the latest update of its rapid assessment of the risk associated with the spread and impact of Omicron in the area. Once again it is reiterated that the key is vaccination, although not alone. And ECDC experts explain that, through increased coverage, “the social pressure due to the unprecedented spread of Omicron can be alleviated”.

The problem is precisely the record numbers, clarifies the European body: “The very high number of infected people is exerting significant pressure in many European countries due to a combination of increased hospitalizations and shortages of staff due to illness”, writes the ECDC in a note, urging to “continue the effort to increase the adhesion to the vaccine among the people discovered, and to offer the booster after three months to all suitable adults”.

In addition to the continuous relaunch of vaccination programs, observes the ECDC in the Rapid Risk Assessment published today, the maintenance of key anti-contagion measures, the so-called non-pharmacological interventions, “is essential in the immediate future to ensure that the intensity of circulation Omicron remains at manageable levels. “

These “measures” include physical distancing, proper use of the mask, avoiding crowds, working from home when possible, staying at home when sick, and maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene, along with good room ventilation. internal “, lists the European body.

ECDC forecast models estimate that current levels of adherence to the anti-Covid booster reached in early January could reduce future hospitalizations for Omicron by 500-800 thousand across the EU / European Economic Area, restoring higher vaccine protection . And extending the recall to all those who have been vaccinated could further cut the expected hospitalizations by another 300-500 thousand. So if everyone did the booster, eventually up to 1.3 million hospitalizations would be avoided. This is one of the data released today in a note on the latest update of the rapid risk assessment carried out by the ECDC, in relation to the spread of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 and its impact.

The message is: continue to vaccinate against Covid as much as possible. Today, the ECDC explains, the level of coverage with a complete primary vaccination course is slowly rising in the EU / See population and reached 70% as of 25 January 2022. The booster dose is growing faster, but has still only reached 50%. % coverage of the adult population of the area. And in any case, “progress remains uneven between countries”, points out the European body.