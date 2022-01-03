The Omicron variant appears more contagious but appears to cause less severe symptoms: “This could be what gets us out of the pandemic and makes sure that this is the last wave of covid. “A note of optimism comes from Denmark and from the scholars who have carried out a study that started from the observation of 12 thousand families.

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, the Institute of Statistics and the Statens Serum Institut – a structure that deals with infectious diseases under the guidance of the Ministry of Health – have analyzed the circulation of the Omicron variant among the vaccinated population. Omicron appears significantly more contagious than the Delta variant (the rate is 2.7-3.7 times higher) but causes a much lower number of ICU admissions. And this element, in fact, authorizes a certain optimism.

“Our results confirm that Omicron’s rapid spread can be attributed primarily to its ability to overcome the immunity provided by the vaccine rather than the increase directly related to basic transmissibility,” say the researchers in the study to be submitted. a peer review. Research has confirmed that citizens vaccinated with the booster dose do not transmit the virus as much as unvaccinated ones.

“Omicron is capable of putting pressure on our healthcare system, but everything suggests that it is less stringent than the Delta variant,” says the technical director of the Statens Serum Institut, Tyra Grove Krause. The risk of hospitalization, in essence, appears to have halved: out of 93 people hospitalized at the end of December for the Omicron variant, less than 5 needed treatment in intensive care: “This could be what takes us out of the pandemic and does so this is the latest covid wave. “