The Omicron variant of the covid “causes less severe disease than Delta, but remains a dangerous virus particularly for those who are not vaccinated“. This was recalled by WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference in Geneva. For Ghebreyesus,” learning to live with this virus does not mean that we can, or must, accept almost 50 thousand deaths a week “, he added speaking. to the press.

L’WHO Europe estimates that “over 50% of the population of the European Region will be infected” by the new variant “in the next 6-8 weeks”, said yesterday WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge. The European region, Kluge continued, “recorded over 7 million new Covid cases reported in the first week of 2022, more than doubling in a two-week period”. “As of January 10, 26 countries have reported that over 1% of their population has fallen ill every week,” he added.