“The Omicron variant is dangerous, it infects the vaccinated, who are protected from hospitalization. Swabs to enter Italy? A hot patch … The Omicron variant is already here”. Professor Andrea Crisanti thus expresses himself on the measures adopted to stem the spread of the Omicron variant. In particular, an ordinance has been passed which provides for the obligation of a swab for those arriving in Italy from other EU countries.

“The Omicron variant is already in Italy and is dangerous. In Great Britain they presume to reach 1 million Omicron cases per day. A week ago there were 50 thousand cases a day, today they have reached almost 90 thousand. The Omicron variant infects them. people who have done 2 doses of the vaccine and has an advantage over the Delta variant, which is stopped by the vaccine. The third doses are a priority, I have been saying this for some time, “Crisanti told Piazzapulita.

“We need to reduce the chances of getting infected: public transport is a problem, we should use the Ffp2 mask. Then we need to tackle the problem of schools: children have to be vaccinated, the data coming from the US and Israel are very comforting. It’s not like the chickenpox vaccine, this vaccine can cause a headache or fever in 20% of cases, but the next day it is fine, “he adds.

Italy has exceeded 25 thousand daily infections. “People generally go to intensive care 10-12 days after infection, death occurs 20-25 days after infection. We are seeing the results of what happened long ago. We are in a defensive position, we are trying to buy time waiting for more effective vaccines and drugs to treat the disease. The lockdown last year allowed us to buy time. Now the lockdown is not possible, but there are other measures to buy time, “he says.