The Omicron variant of Covid “it could help bring us closer to herd immunity if it also protects against Delta and other variants. At the moment this is not defined with certainty. We have results on a few people, about ten, involved in a study conducted in South Africa “, where the mutant was intercepted for the first time.” This work indicates that those who fall ill with Omicron also have an increase in antibodies against Delta, especially if already vaccinated. Therefore, if Omicron were to have this ability, one could aspire to a sort of herd immunity. “This is explained to Adnkronos Salute by the virologist Andrea Crisanti.

“This is what I said when this variant entered the world: if it had emerged that in people who have an active vaccination cycle it is actually less harmful – concludes the director of the Department of Molecular Medicine of the University of Padua – the his advance should have been considered good news, because with little price it stimulates the immune response in those who are already vaccinated “.