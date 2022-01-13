“The new fluorescence antigenic tests are more valid than the rapid ones which have enormous intrinsic limits especially with the Omicron variant because they do not detect it and we thus have false numbers”. So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, takes stock of the anti-Covid screening devices currently available.

On the tampon issue, Bassetti insists: “We must stop making them to the asymptomatic and concentrate only on the symptomatic ones. Let’s try to change the method and understand that we need to test only those who need it, for example to get out of quarantine. While – he concludes – we continue to do too many self-prescribed tests that create absurd queues in front of pharmacies “.