Booster doses of the covid vaccine in over 50s protect up to 95% from the risk of death related to the disease caused by the Omicron variant. These are the data released in Great Britain by the UK Health Security Agency (UkHsa). The agency explains that the booster offers “high levels of protection from hospitalization and death in the most vulnerable members of our society.” About six months after the second dose of any Covid vaccine, the death protection with the Omicron variant is around 60 percent in that age group. The protection rises to 95% two weeks after administration of the third dose.

Mary Ramsay, head of immunization at Ukhsa, quoted by Sky Nes says that “ the data are clear: the vaccine helps protect us all from the effects of Covid-19 and the booster offers high levels of protection from hospitalization and death. in the most vulnerable members of our society. ”

The agency also offers data on individual mRna vaccines. The efficacy of Pfizer-Biontech’s booster dose reaches 90% in protection from hospital admission and drops to 75% when 10-14 weeks elapse after administration of the third dose. For the Moderna vaccine, efficacy against hospitalizations is 90-95% and remains at this level for up to 9 weeks after the booster.