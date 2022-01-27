Omicron and vaccine, Moderna has started clinical trials of the specific booster against the covid variant. The company has announced that Phase 2 of the study – which involves administering the vaccine to patients – will evaluate safety, tolerability and immune response in adults.

The tests involve 600 adults, half of whom have already received two doses of Moderna less than six months ago, while the other half have already received the booster. The specific booster against Omicron will then be given as a third or fourth dose.