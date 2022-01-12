With the omicron variant the risk of hospitalization is reduced by 69% compared to the Delta. This is what the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (Fhi) said in a risk assessment report.

“The Omicron variant has a significantly lower risk than the Delta variant of developing a severe form of the disease in infected people,” reports the Institute, according to which the type of vaccine, the number of doses received and the time elapsed since the last dose can affect the severity of the course of the disease.