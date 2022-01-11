COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – More than half of Europe’s population is expected to be infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) director for the continent said on Tuesday.

Europe recorded more than 7 million new cases of Covid-19 in the first week of 2022, more than doubling the number reported in a two-week period, WHO Director for Europe Hans Kluge told a news conference. press.

“At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment predicts that more than 50% of the region’s population will be infected with Ômicron in the next six to eight weeks,” Kluge said.

