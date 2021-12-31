The Omicron variant is rampant and contagion rates in the United States are rising. This has forced many people to change their winter vacation plans and habits. I recently ran into a friend who had recently thrown a party for about thirty people asking everyone to swab the day of the event: “This is the last party for a while,” he said. warned.

A few days ago, then, a neighbor of mine stopped me in the corridor of our condominium asking me if I had plans for dinner, since he and his wife had just canceled a dinner but had prepared a duck cassoulet: “Do you want some a bit’?”. And so, with their faces covered in masks, they passed me a plate in the corridor. Things are very complicated in some families: my partner E.’s, for example, is divided because one of her four brothers and her family refused to be vaccinated. The negotiations on how to spend the holidays were tense and complicated: E. and his two vaccinated brothers refused to see the unvaccinated family at home, unless they wore masks, which obviously made Christmas dinner impossible. .

The unvaccinated family, among other things, lives a few steps from E.’s parents and usually shows up unexpectedly at their home, with their children, knowing that the grandparents – in their 70s, vaccinated – will never reject their grandchildren. The unvaccinated sister-in-law then uses this argument against E. and her vaccinated siblings: If your parents don’t pose a problem, why should you? Or: if they were exposed to us, so were you: so why do you keep making all this big fuss? On Twitter a gentleman from Ohio wrote that his stepson asked all members of their family to do the swab before seeing each other for the holidays: the father resented the request because in the group they are all vaccinated. “In my opinion the test was not necessary. Was I wrong? », The man asked himself on social media. The answer is yes. What harm is there to taking a tampon if it makes others feel calmer and more relaxed, allowing them to enjoy each other’s company?

We all have to make some sacrifices for the common good. The vast majority of those hospitalized for Covid are unvaccinated people, and among those vaccinated, the small percentage of deaths from the virus are elderly people. If you interact with people in their 70s you should be vaccinated – or tested – for their good. Even if you don’t like the idea of ​​being forced.

