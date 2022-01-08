Football: Draghi calls Gravina, hypothesis behind closed doors

“You close them or we will close them”. The tug-of-war on football, as Repubblica writes, has begun. Hypothesis of closed-door stadiums for Serie A. Or, alternatively, a two-week stop. In Lega Calcio we had to talk about the situation of audiovisual rights in the Middle East and North Africa but, as was easily predictable, the main theme that the Serie A clubs spoke about was that relating to the Covid emergency. in a championship perspective. The most important aspect was that relating to the phone call that Prime Minister Mario Draghi made to the president of Federcalcio Gravina, a phone call whose content was then reported in the Lega Serie A assembly by number one in Via Rosellini Dal Pino a all presidents.

Football says no and goes on with open doors

In the interview, Draghi expressed the Government’s concern regarding the increasingly heavy numbers of the pandemic, denouncing news on how the world of football intends to face the weeks. Gravina reiterated the stop from the Serie B championships to youth and amateur football (albeit with different times, the B will restart on January 14), but he also pointed out that the Serie A League does not intend to stop, as it has also been reaffirmed in the subsequent note issued at the end of the works. Dal Pino, in the assembly, also proposed to the presidents to evaluate the hypothesis of a spontaneous self-reduction of stadium capacity, even if for the moment the clubs have expressed a negative opinion. The risk, as Draghi himself made clear in Gravina, is that if the situation worsens, the Government could decide to have the races run behind closed doors.

Draghi wants to close the stadiums, concern for the Inter-Juventus Super Cup

The stop is a hypothesis that would make it impossible to reschedule all the matches, with an already very stressed schedule, the facilities must be emptied. The government will eventually arrange it, forcing a maximum limit of 5,000 admissions: the image of fans without a mask, who do not respect the distancing, while the hospitals do not know where to hospitalize the sick, is very annoying. And on Wednesday, the Super Cup between Inter and Juventus is scheduled, which promises to bring about 35,000 people to the San Siro: the best vehicle for circulating the wrong image of Italy on screens across Europe.