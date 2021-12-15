«The probability of a further spread of the Omicron variant is very high and vaccination alone does not allow us to prevent its impact: strong action is urgently needed to reduce transmission and contain the impact on health systems. A rapid introduction of non-pharmaceutical measures is necessary to reduce the transmission of the Delta variant and slow down Omicron ». This is what was declared by Andrea Ammon, the director of the ECDC, the European center for disease prevention and control.

«In the current situation», continued the director, «the cases of Omicron among the unvaccinated are worrying. Vaccination alone will not allow us to prevent the impact of the variant, since there is no time to fill the vaccination gaps that still exist ».

This is the analysis contained in one of the key points of the latest update to rapid risk assessment, released by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. «The community transmission of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 is already underway in the countries of the EU / European Economic Area. A further rapid increase in cases from this new mutant is expected in the next 2 months. And, although Delta is currently still the most widespread variant, based on forecasting models and growth advantage and level of immune escape, Omicron is likely to become the dominant variant in the EU / See within the first 2 months of 2022. “.

“The risk assessment made by the ECDC is clear: Omicron is a real threat and will likely become the dominant variant by early 2022. The increase in cases will lead to more hospitalizations, ICU admissions and death.” This is the comment of the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, who invites us to “not throw caution to the wind while we prepare for Christmas”. The commissioner calls on the member states to set up “an immediate plan for the winter: increasing sanitary capacity, public health measures and increasing vaccination”.