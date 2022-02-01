The “subvariant” of the omicron BA.2 is more contagious than the original BA.1, says a Danish study published this Monday (31).

“The study shows that if one person in a family is infected with BA.2, there is an overall 39% risk that another family member will be infected during the first week. On the other hand, if the person is infected with BA.1, the risk is 29%,” the Danish Infectious Disease Control Authority (SSI) said in a statement.

Dominant in Denmark, where it outperformed the micron, the subvariant BA.2 is, according to preliminary calculations, 1.5 times more contagious than BA.1, the SSI revealed on January 26.

+ Sore throat becomes most common symptom of Covid after Omicron variant

“Unvaccinated people may also be more likely to be infected with BA.2 than BA.1,” added Camilla Holten Møller, MD, SSI, quoted in the statement.

In addition, the study shows that people vaccinated, and in particular those who received booster shots, are less likely to catch the disease, he pointed out.

Despite the record number of cases and a 43% increase in new infections recorded in seven days, the Scandinavian country of 5.8 million says it is ready to lift all restrictions against the coronavirus on Tuesday.

To take this measure, the Danish government argues that it has strong vaccination coverage among the population and that the ômicron variant has proved to be less serious.

