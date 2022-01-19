Omicron, we start talking about lockdown again, Valle d’Aosta at risk

There omicron variant does not let go on Italy. Yesterday the bulletin scored a new record under contagion, 228 thousand in just 24 hours with 434 dead. Data that show a situation of constant difficulty in hospitals, increase even if not significantly both i hospitalizations in ordinary wards that in intensive care. At Regions who ask the government to let go of the quarantine of vaccinated people and swabs for the return to freedom, – reads the press – the virus replied yesterday with the new record of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. With the current occupancy rates of the beds Right now from Monday they would end up in the orange band also Piedmont, Sicily And Friuli Venezia Giulia, while close to the relegation zone they are also Abruzzo, Trentino And Marche. It is no coincidence that the Regions have added to their seven requests to the Ministry of Health also that of putting in the attic the mechanism of colors.

There region more in difficulty – continues La Stampa – is the Valle d’Aosta. Last week it moved into the orange zone. The data for the next few hours, if the government does not accept the Region’s request for a “deductible”, a sort of tolerance threshold on the numbers of hospitalizations, they will issue the sentence: yesterday morning there were eight patients in intensive care, in the afternoon they dropped to six and the passage in red would start on the tenth. The passage in the red zone «would be a tragedy, it means close the ski lifts»Says the president of the Region Erik Lavevaz. He explains: “ICU data are the most subjected to this statistical bias. Each patient weighs about 3% of the total: it is an enormity that cannot be adjusted by further structural enlargements “.

