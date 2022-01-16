“Omicron, soon the distinction between positive and sick”

While theWHO certifies that “Italy is approaching the peak“Of the omicron variant, are arriving in our country new rules for handling the virus. He anticipated it to Sunday In on Rai 1, the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri, according to which “the new phase of the epidemic must soon bring us a review the rules especially for the management of hospitals“.” This omicron variant will reach everyone, there is no escape. There is no doubt that by the end of 2022, barring another variant, almost all of the population for good or ill will encounter this variant“, Added Sileri, according to whom” we will have to live with what will later be its dominant variant, I don’t know if it will be Omicron.

“The rules will be lightened, I think very soon, let’s see now how the infections will go. Today, with this new variant, it is easier to distinguish between a positive and a sick person. If you are vaccinated you are more protected. But those who are not – he concluded – have many more risks of going to intensive care “.” Let’s see how the infections go: there is a distinction between positive and sick, with the new variant it can be done easily. The positives are not sick, and if people are vaccinated and therefore more protected the virus can be lighter. “

“The communication of data must be updated”, added Sileri who then reiterated agree with the transmission of the daily bulletin but in more detail: “It is right to give the data but it must be detailed and the numbers must be explained. At this moment – he concluded – it is not the positive that counts but the person who goes to the hospital, breaking down whoever enters it for other reasons”.

Meanwhile, theWHO confirmed that “in countries like Italy and Greece we are getting very close to the peak” of the omicron variant. The confirmation came from the director of the Organization in Europe Hans Kluge intervened in “Half an hour more” on Rai 3. It is “very likely – underlined Kluge – that the peak in Europe will arrive sooner than expected”, ie “within 2-3 weeks”. Kluge then praised the strategy of the government and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza against the pandemic. “The path followed by Italy is the right one, with vaccinations, third doses, masks”, he said, then underlining that “schools must be the last to close”.

Omicron makes contagions fly around the world. The US most affected

Driven by the omicron variant, according to experts much more transmissible than the delta, but less lethal, the pandemic continues to claim victims and is spreading in almost all countries of the world: the overall toll is over 321.2 million infected, with an increase of 786 thousand cases in the last 24 hours, more than 5.5 million deaths and 264 million cured, with 51.3 million currently positive.

Precisely the latest variant of Covid, which since last month has triggered the global alarm again – with some governments that to curb the virus have again imposed restrictions on their citizens in the 2020 lockdown model – has caused infections to skyrocket , as can be seen from the ‘statistichecoronavirus.it’ portal, which provides updated data on the progress of the pandemic in the five continents.

According to the last update on Friday and from the graphs available, it is clear that since the beginning of the pandemic the contagion curve has followed a constant growth, however with a very evident surge from the second half of December caused precisely by the spread of omicron. In the last few days, in particular, the increase in cases has always been over one million. Contrary to what one might think, the curve indicating deaths in recent weeks does not follow the growth levels of that of infections, but is slightly flatter.

Leading the ranking of the states with the most diagnosed cases, as has practically happened since the beginning of the pandemic, are the US with 64 million, followed by India with 36 million and Russia with 22 million. The first European state that meets in this ‘ranking’ is the United Kingdom with more than 15 million infections, while Italy with 8.1 million is in eighth place, behind Turkey and Russia, but ahead of Spain and Germany.

