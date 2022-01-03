The health conditions and the high rates of infection with the “Covid-19” virus worldwide have brought back the levels of spreading rumors and false news amid exaggerations and exaggerations on the one hand, and belittling and complacency on the other, which the World Health Organization and independent doctors considered unacceptable.

Doctors stressed that awareness rates will be a decisive weapon in the face of the virus during the coming period, stressing the importance of obtaining supportive doses against “Covid-19” to ensure the highest degree of immunity, especially with the continued emergence of new mutants of the virus, the latest of which is “Omicron”, in addition to Apply approved health protocols.

The World Health Organization has warned against the rapid spread of misinformation about the new mutants of the virus, noting that false news constitutes a real challenge that must be confronted decisively.

Family medicine specialist, Dr. Adel Sajwani, stressed that “excessive anxiety and exaggeration in fear may cause health problems even more dangerous than infection with the virus itself.” He also warned against exaggeration in indifference and failure to adhere to health instructions, stressing the importance of the role that supportive doses play in strengthening immunity. Against the virus and alleviating its symptoms and complications in case of infection, noting that the emergence of mutants was mostly in countries with low rates of vaccination.

Sajwani said that the UAE is one of the highest countries in the world in the rates of receiving Corona virus vaccines, whether basic or supportive doses, “Therefore, there is no justification for any case of excessive concern about the Omicron mutant, provided that we continue to adhere to the preventive measures, which everyone knows, foremost of which is wearing a muzzle.” Maintaining sterilization and applying the rules of physical distancing.

In turn, the World Health Organization warned against misinformation about the mutant Omicron, “which spreads faster than the mutant itself,” noting that “false and misleading information would harm people’s physical and psychological health, and threaten the health gains that have been achieved in the face of this virus.”

The organization said that the vaccine and adherence to precautionary measures are crucial in breaking the cycle of transmission of the Corona virus, whose chances of mutating it become high as its transmission increases between humans, adding that “there are no confirmed data whether the new mutant, or Micron, has resistance to vaccines, but rather the opposite of Therefore, it is expected that vaccines will play their role in reducing its effect, even if they do not prevent infection.”

• Awareness rates will be a decisive weapon in confronting the virus during the coming period.



• False and misleading information may harm people’s physical and psychological health.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

