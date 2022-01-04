Home page world

From: Patrick Huljina

The lines in front of the corona test stations in New York are long. The USA reports new record values. © Craig Ruttle / dpa

The spread of the Omikron variant is causing increasing corona numbers in many countries. The US has almost doubled its record in just a few days. The news ticker.

The US reports more than a million new infections in just one day.

Great Britain and South Africa have been downgraded to high risk areas.

This news ticker for the Omikron variant is updated regularly.

New York – Omikron is spreading rapidly in the USA. The new variant of the coronavirus * has long been dominant in the United States. The number of infections is increasing. The leading US immunologist Anthony Fauci recently stated that the curve of new infections, corona new infections in the USA, is currently “almost vertical”.

Omikron: USA reports more than one million corona cases in just one day

“We are definitely in the middle of a very serious surge and upward trend in cases,” Fauci told ABC television on Sunday (January 2nd). The fact that the curve of new infections shoots up so steeply is “really unprecedented”. The previous high was recorded on December 30th with 590,576 new infections.

If you look at the current corona numbers in the USA on Tuesday (January 4th) you can see that completely different dimensions have now been reached. According to the data of the New York Times On Monday (January 3rd) an unbelievable 1,003,043 new corona cases * were reported within one day – more than a million. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), there were even around 1.084 million new infections. The record value has thus almost doubled. On average, 484,610 people were infected with the coronavirus every day in the USA in the last seven days. Due to the holidays, however, the data should be assessed with caution.

Omikron: South Africa and Great Britain no longer virus variant areas

Fauci was optimistic last Sunday despite the rapid increase. He pointed out that the hospitalization and death rates had recently been significantly lower than in previous corona waves. In addition, developments in South Africa give cause for hope. Omikron * was first detected there at the end of November. Shortly before New Year’s Eve, the South African government announced that the peak of the new Corona wave triggered by Omikron had already been passed.

The German government has relaxed the entry restrictions imposed on South Africa due to the spread of Omikron. As of Tuesday, the country will be downgraded from virus variant area to high-risk area. The RKI announced on Monday evening. The same applies to Great Britain, Namibia and six other African countries. (ph with dpa and afp)