From: Richard Strobl

People, some with face masks, shop at the market in Israel. (Iconic image) © Ariel Schalit/dpa

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading. Does the fourth vaccination protect? First data from Israel now says: No.

Tel Aviv/Berlin – “I warn against underestimating Omikron*”. With these words, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach addressed the public on Monday. The effects of the new corona variant on the occupancy rate of the hospitals cannot yet be predicted with sufficient accuracy. Lauterbach even brought new restrictions into play – but left open which ones were meant.

Previously, several experts had fueled the hope that with the new variant, the Corona* pandemic could slowly move into the endemic and therefore controllable phase. Because according to the current state of research, omicron is significantly more contagious than the previously dominant delta variant, but severe courses are far less common.

Omicron turning point in Germany? Drosten thinks the fourth vaccination is necessary

Charité virologist Christian Drosten now considers these characteristics of the new mutation to be confirmed, as he recently said on the basis of the current study situation. He thinks it is possible that the endemic phase will start next winter. Shortly before that, older and more vulnerable people should be boosted again.

In Germany, too, the voices calling for a fourth vaccination are increasing. Drosten predicted an adjusted vaccination, possibly as early as the second quarter of the current year *.

Israel has already started this fourth vaccination. But the first data from Tel Aviv are worrying.

A fourth vaccination therefore does not provide sufficient protection against the omicron variant. Infections are also observed in people who have been vaccinated four times, said Professor Gili Regev from the Shiba Hospital near Tel Aviv on Monday.

Two weeks after a fourth dose of the Biontech/Pfizer preparation, a “nice increase” in antibodies can be observed. Their number is even slightly higher than after the third vaccination. “But for Omikron this nice value is not enough.” Regev emphasized that these are interim results of the study, so she did not want to give any more precise figures.

Omicron study from Israel: Professor sees “dilemma”

Around 150 participants in the study had received a fourth dose of the vaccine from Biontech-Pfizer two weeks ago. A week ago, 120 more participants received a fourth dose of Moderna after three doses of Biontech/Pfizer. It is the world’s first attempt at a fourth vaccination with combined vaccines, Regev said. The results of both groups after one week are very similar. “We don’t see a significant difference.”

“The decision (in Israel) to give immunocompromised people the fourth dose might confer a small benefit,” Regev said. “But probably not enough to give it to the entire population.” Israel is currently allowing people over the age of 60 and medical staff to get the fourth vaccination. In view of the preliminary study results, Regev spoke of a “dilemma” as to whether the fourth dose should be given to healthy people over the age of 60.

“If someone is at personal risk, then it would be better to vaccinate now, if not, then maybe it’s better to wait.” Only around 62 percent of the 9.4 million Israelis are still considered fully vaccinated. These are doubly vaccinated up to six months after the second vaccination and people with a booster vaccination. 30 percent of the population has not been vaccinated at all, and the validity of the vaccination has expired for eight percent. According to the Ministry of Health, almost 4.4 million Israelis have already received their third vaccination dose, and more than 537,000 have already received their fourth. (rjs/dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA