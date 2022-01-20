The new Corona virus continues to worry the whole world, especially after the World Health Organization launched last week the warning siren of the danger of complacency with the new mutant “Omicron”, despite the simplicity of its symptoms.

According to Al-Arabiya, Dr. Somya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, indicated that infection with the Omicron variant can increase immunity against the delta variant only if the vaccine against the SARS-Cove-2 virus is received, stressing that the matter does not apply to those who have not Vaccinate them, according to Live Mint.

And in a tweet published by Dr. Somia, through her account on the Twitter platform, she added that infection is not a substitute for vaccination, as some people are likely to.

She also continued that vaccination helps to obtain an immune reaction against the omicron variant.

Somia’s comments came in the context of a response to a tweet that included an update of the results of a scientific study via the Twitter account of Professor Alex Segal, a faculty member at the Institute for Health Research in Africa and an associate professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

The tweet included that there was an update of a study that found an enhancement of Delta’s immunity with Omicron infection. The update was able to add study participants to see the effect of vaccination more clearly.

Professor Segal hopes that these results mean that the delta variant is on the way to disappear, because the omicron variant may close the door to re-infection with the delta variant.

He called for adequate vaccinations for all, because the unvaccinated lose the additional protection provided by the Omicron variant and at the same time, they do not enjoy the Delta immunization because they do not receive the anti-vaccine.

It is noteworthy that the World Health Organization had warned of the danger of complacency with the new Omicron mutant of the emerging corona virus, despite its mild symptoms.

Dr Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and technical officer for COVID-19 at WHO, said that recent questions are that the benefit of avoiding the ubiquitous Omicron is very dangerous and deserves to be answered.

She added that the reason for the strong desire to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the SARS-Cove-2 virus is primarily because the possibility of exacerbating the situation to become severe and dangerous exists, especially among those who suffer from chronic or serious diseases, the elderly and those who did not receive the vaccine, and therefore The infected person may eventually die.