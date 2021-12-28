The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus made Covid-19 cases reach a new global record this Christmas: daily infections registered this Monday (27) reached 1.44 million people. According to Bloomberg, this number is higher than that recorded in December 2020.

The moving average of registered cases in seven days, which corrects fluctuations and irregularities in disclosure due to the holiday, also follows the rise and presents a new global record: 841,000 new cases were registered daily, an increase of 49% compared to November.

+ Ômicron variant worsens economists’ expectations for the global economy in 2022

+ WHO predicts ‘large number’ of hospitalizations for the omicron variant

It is possible to point out that Ômicron, which has several genetic mutations in relation to the original coronavirus, is the most contagious strain. Although scientific studies suggest that Ômicron infects 70 times faster than previous variants (alpha, beta, gamma and delta), it does not cause such serious clinical conditions, especially in vaccinated people.

Still, there is great concern that new cases of Covid-19 could overwhelm hospitals around the world, especially against a backdrop of holiday seasons.

On the positive side, Covid’s daily deaths don’t keep pace with new infection rates – the seven-day global moving average has remained stable at around 7,000 since mid-October after falling due to peak emergencies caused by Delta.

Death rates generally take longer to track daily infections, but data from South Africa, where omicron has been circulating for some time, also confirms that omicron kills less while infecting more.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?