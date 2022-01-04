Omicron-strain of coronavirus was first identified in the Nizhny Novgorod region. He was found in a 28-year-old girl who is now being treated in one of the hospitals in Nizhny Novgorod. About this in Instagram said the Minister of Health of the region David Melik-Huseynov.

“The patient, 28 years old, was not vaccinated, the state of health is moderate,” wrote Melik-Huseynov. According to him, the patient’s illness is accompanied by viral pneumonia with 25 percent lung damage. The woman is treated in accordance with the recommendations of the Russian Ministry of Health. The infection probably did not occur on the territory of the Nizhny Novgorod region, according to the post of the head of the regional ministry of health.

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, there is now a mask and glove regime. At a remote location, there must be at least 30 percent of the total number of employees of enterprises. Herd immunity in the region has exceeded 62 percent, and nearly 1.7 million people have completed the full vaccination cycle.

On January 2, the omicron-strain of coronavirus was detected in Karelia. He was found with a woman who had returned from France. The patient has no complaints, the woman’s condition is satisfactory.

According to Rospotrebnadzor data as of December 30, 2021, 103 cases of infection with the omicron strain were detected in Russia. The head of the department, Anna Popova, noted that citizens who fell ill with the new mutation are those who came from abroad.

The first cases of the omicron strain in Russia were recorded in early December. Then the coronavirus was detected in Russians who flew in from South Africa.