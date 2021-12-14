Analysis of Covid-19 cases caused by the omicron variant in South Africa indicates that vaccines should protect against hospitalization| Photo: EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

The omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to cause less severe cases of Covid-19, and the Pfizer vaccine appears to offer less protection from coronavirus infection, while still protecting against severe cases of the disease, according to a preliminary analysis by South African researchers , where the new variant has caused a new wave of contagion.

People who received two doses of Pfizer’s immunizing agent could be about 70% more protected than those who were not vaccinated against the need for hospitalization due to infection with the omicron variant, although the effectiveness of preventing infection is 33%, according to the results of the study, which have been released so far only in a press release.

The research has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, but is in line with other preliminary studies regarding the protection of vaccines against infection by the new variant.

The findings are based on 78,000 positive cases attributed to the omicron variant, out of a total of 210,000 recorded and analyzed by private health insurer Discovery and the Medical Research Council of South Africa.

Of the total of these infections, 41% are from people who had been vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine developed by the alliance of companies Pfizer and BioNTech, which is the most used in the African country.

The data collected show that the effectiveness of the complete immunization regimen against transmission has fallen from 80% observed against the delta variant to 33% against the omicron.

In addition, the difference in protection against the severe form of Covid-19 and the need for hospitalization between vaccinated and unvaccinated was reduced from 93% against delta to 70% against the variant.

The research did not analyze the effect of booster doses, or the third dose of the vaccine, because South Africa has not yet applied these doses in the population. Other recent studies indicate that additional doses improve protection against omicrons.

“The data indicate that the severity of omicron is 29% lower than the first wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa,” notes the study, the first carried out with real information attributed to the impact of the newly discovered variant.

In addition, the research points out that the incubation period could be shorter with omicron, from three to four days, and that the most common symptoms are sore throat and mucus.

“Most of those hospitalized are unvaccinated”, reinforces the study by the insurance company Discovery and the Medical Research Council of South Africa. .

“What brings hope is a flatter trajectory of admissions, which is likely to indicate a lower severity,” said Ryan Noach, executive director of Discovery.

The cases studied did not necessarily undergo genomic sequencing, but are attributed to omicron, due to the growing predominance of the variant in South Africa.

Experts estimate that omicron is responsible for more than 90% of new Covid-19 cases in South Africa.

It’s too early for conclusions

Experts have warned that it is too early to reach definitive conclusions about the impact of the omicron variant, which was discovered less than a month ago. Hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 usually occur weeks after infections.

“These are preliminary data, we shouldn’t expect them to be the final word, but they are indicators of the kind of response we can expect as we get more data,” said Peter English, UK consultant for Communicable Disease Control.

“The analysis [da África do Sul] covers just three weeks of data. So it’s important to avoid making too many inferences right now from any national setting,” said Michael Head, senior researcher for Global Health at the University of Southampton, told the Science Media Centre.

“For example, the narrative around South Africa is that the omicron can be much lighter, while Denmark data suggest otherwise. This reflects the uncertainty of new data”, warns the researcher, adding that only time will tell whether the omicron is more or less severe than the delta variant, which is predominant in the world today.

WHO warns of rapid expansion of omicron

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has already been reported in 77 countries, but it is probably already present throughout the world, and it is spreading “at a rate that we have not seen in any of the previous strains”, warned the World Health Organization on Tuesday ( WHO).

“It is probably already in most countries, even where it has not yet been detected”, said the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, at a press conference in which he expressed concern over the fact that a large part of society has lowered its guard in the face of the evolution of the virus.

“People are considering that the omicron variant is associated with less severe cases, but we’ve learned beforehand that underestimating this virus is dangerous. Even if omicron causes fewer severe cases, a sharp rise in infections can again overwhelm ill-prepared health systems.” , warned the head of the Geneva-based organization.

Tedros insisted that “vaccines alone will not take any country out of this crisis”, as coronavirus transmission must be addressed by other means, including the use of masks, avoiding closed spaces, promoting good ventilation and ensuring hygiene hands.

“Practice all of this, consistently and correctly,” insisted the general director.