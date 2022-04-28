Home page World

Of: Jennifer Koellen

Split

Have you been infected with omicron or suspect it? Here you can find out everything about the corona variant, including symptoms and incubation period.

Hanover – friends, partners, colleagues – many people are currently infected with Corona. Or more precisely, with omicron. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the omicron variant is currently the predominant variant in Germany at 99 percent. The proportion of sub-line BA.2 is currently almost 90 percent. This is reported by kreishzeitung.de.

But how do the omicron sublineages differ from each other? What symptoms indicate a corona infection with the corona variant? How long is the incubation period? How long are you contagious? What medications relieve the symptoms? And when can you test yourself free? In this article you will find answers to all important questions.

Omicron: Symptoms, incubation period, course – everything about the corona variant

There are now five different sublines of the corona variant from Omikron, all of which are similar in terms of incubation period, symptoms and course:

How do different omicron variants differ from each other?

When Preprint published study data from researchers in Japan point out that the sub-form BA.2, which is prevalent in Germany, has a significantly higher transmissibility than BA.1, which dominated the infection process at the end of 2021. People infected with BA.2 infect around 40 percent more people.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced in February 2022 that there was no difference in the severity of the disease with omicron for those who had been vaccinated and those who had recovered – regardless of whether it was a disease with the Omicron variant BA.1 or BA.2 is present. About the new ones Subline Omicron XE not much is known yet, but it seems that Corona variant Omikron XE a higher risk of infection to have. Also about Omikron BA.4 and BA.5, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has now included in the list of “Variants of Concern”.

Infected with omicron: what are the typical symptoms of the corona variant?

According to the current state of research, the symptoms differ only slightly in the different omicron sublines Corona variant.

All Omikron variants are similar Omicron symptoms often resemble those of a cold. Typical omicron symptoms are:

Sore throat

headache

body aches

Sniffles

Also a pale, gray or bluish tinge of the Skin, lips or nail beds can be symptoms of a corona infection on omicron indicate – both with Omikron BA.1, Omikron BA.2 or Omikron XE. Omicron can also trigger heart problems. If you have breathing problems or heart palpitations, you should see a doctor. In any case, if you have symptoms of a If you have a corona infection or omicron, then get a sick note from the doctor.

Have you been infected with Corona? Now there are a few things to consider. © Claudia Nass/imago

Infected with omicron: how long do the symptoms of the corona variant last, how long do you feel ill?

According to a recent study, the time of omicron symptoms decreases by many days when boosted. British researchers from Kings College London used data from 63,000 people for the large-scale “Zoe Covid Symptom Study”. For the Corona study, the scientists evaluated data from participants who had entered their symptoms themselves in the Zoe Covid app. They also reported how long their symptoms lasted on omicron or delta.

The surprising result: After the third vaccination, the period of illness with symptoms was reduced by almost 4 days for those infected. Instead of 8.3 days after the second vaccination, the infected people only had symptoms of the disease for 4.4 days after the booster as a result of the corona infection with the corona variant. This shows how much the booster brings.

Infected with omicron: how long is the incubation period for the corona variant?

The incubation period is the time between infection with the pathogen and actual onset of the disease. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the corona virus has an incubation period of five to six and a half days. In the case of variants, however, the time at which corona symptoms appear or the disease breaks out can differ. Various studies have shown that the incubation period is shorter for the omicron variant and thus also for the omicron sublines BA.2 or XE and BA.4. According to the current status, the incubation period at Omikron should be three days. Also at Children struggle with Omicron with symptoms low. Especially one new omicron symptom caused a stir among researchers.

Corona infection with omicron: how long are you contagious with the corona variant?

Important: The incubation period should not be equated with the time in which you are contagious after being infected with the corona variant. “It is considered certain that the contagiousness is greatest in the period shortly before and after the onset of symptoms and that a significant proportion of transmissions take place before the first clinical symptoms appear,” says the RKI website.

Infected with omicron: which drugs relieve the symptoms of the corona variant?

With omicron, many people have symptoms similar to those of a cold. Many infected people have a sore throat or cough. Lozenges or gargling solutions from the pharmacy can help here. Inhaling sage can also help with coughs and colds. If the nose is running, infected people can use decongestant nose drops. Painkillers such as paracetamol and ibuprofen help against headaches.

Omikron: How long do I have to be in quarantine after being infected with the corona variant? When can I test myself free?

Only contact persons have to be quarantined. Anyone infected with omicron must be isolated. And of course he asks himself: When can I follow up Omicron free test?

The answer: Every person with a confirmed corona infection must go into isolation for 10 days. This applies from the onset of symptoms. The prerequisite for the end of isolation is that you have not had any symptoms for at least 48 hours at this point.

You can reduce home isolation to seven days. Provided they can present a negative result of a rapid antigen test. This must be carried out and officially certified by a doctor or in a test center or pharmacy. in one In a special case, you can also leave the corona quarantine earlier with an Omikron and a positive PCR test.

In Bavaria there is an exception. Since April 13, people infected with corona have only had to be in isolation for five days after a positive test result if they have had no symptoms for at least 48 hours. Another test is not necessary. If symptoms still occur on day five, you have to be in isolation for longer. But no longer than 10 days. Quarantine in Bavaria is recommended for contact persons, but no longer ordered. * merkur.de, kreiszeitung.de and fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.