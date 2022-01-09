This step came after it was confirmed that a group of 20 children and adults were infected with the Corona virus, including at least two of the “Omicron” mutant.

Among the injured are 15 students between the ages of 8 and 13, a school employee and four parents.

The first two confirmed cases in Tianjin belonged to a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman in a school, both of whom had omicron.

In a subsequent test of those who had contact with them, it was found that 18 others tested positive, and 767 tested negative.

The city’s residents will be tested for the virus over a two-day period, the Associated Press reported.

China has reinforced its zero-tolerance strategy for COVID-19 in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, which will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, which is located 115 kilometers northwest of Tianjin and connected by a high-speed railway that takes less than one hour.