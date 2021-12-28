Early data suggest that in vaccinated with at least 2 doses the infection is mild and short-lived. Incubation also appears to be reduced compared to the other variants

The Omicron variant, which we have known for just over a month, still has some dark points, even if the preliminary studies and the observation of patients seem to converge on some data: much more transmissible than Delta (5 times more) and in vaccinated with at least 2 doses d very often mild symptoms (flu-like) and of short duration. It appears that incubation, i.e. the period of time between infection and the development of symptoms, may also be shortened (Three days) compared to the previous variants. In general, for coronavirus, incubation is thought to vary between 2 and 11 days, up to a maximum (very rare) of 14 days.

However contagious it is The infectious period (in which it is possible to infect other people) can begin a day or two before symptoms appear, but people are likely to be more contagious during the symptomatic period. In asymptomatic patients, the 48 hours preceding the positive swab are calculated. For this reason, in the search for contacts, you are asked to communicate the name of the people with whom you had contact in the two days preceding the symptoms or the tampon. The infectious period is estimated to last from 8 to 10 days in moderate cases and on average up to two weeks in severe cases, but infectivity generally subsides 7 days after the onset of symptoms. In those vaccinated with 2 or 3 doses, a shorter duration of symptoms is observed (fever, cough or cold may disappear after a couple of days) and therefore, it is assumed, also the ability to infect others. The preliminary data will be confirmed by large-scale scientific studies.

How the infection is contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection occurs when a sick person coughs, sneezes, talks or sings and secretions (droplets) are expelled from the mouth or nose. People who are in close contact (distance less than 1 meter) with the infected person can become infected if the droplets in turn enter the nose, mouth and eyes. In addition, infected droplets can land on objects and surfaces and other people can become infected by touching their eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands. That is why it is essential wash your hands thoroughly and regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based product and clean the surfaces frequently.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Omicron #long #stay #contagious