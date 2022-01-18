Israeli health authorities will continue to administer one fourth dose of Coronavirus vaccine although preliminary studies have confirmed it the increase in antibodies, but not enough to protect against the Omicron variant. This was stated by the director general of the Israeli Ministry of Health, Nachman Ash, describing the results of the preliminary studies as “ not surprising ” given that some people have been infected with Omicron despite getting the fourth dose of the vaccine. In any case, he added when interviewed by Ynet, “we evaluate that the protection from severe morbidity, especially for the elderly and the population at risk, is still offered by the fourth dose of the vaccine. So I invite people to keep coming to get vaccinated” .

Israel has also seen an increase in Covid-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant and according to Ash “we will still have two or three difficult weeks ahead”, after which “we will have a drop in cases”.