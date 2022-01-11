Home page world

The Paul Ehrlich Institute has examined more than 250 different rapid corona tests. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach had previously asked for the new Corona variant.

Update from January 10, 12.47 p.m .: A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed loudly n-tv the report from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) that 80 percent of the rapid antigen tests tested had reliably detected the Omikron variant. Accordingly, the creation of a complete list of the corona rapid tests with a reliable Omicron detection is currently still ongoing.

Omicron evidence: Paul Ehrlich Institute publishes “positive list” of rapid tests

First report from January 10th: Berlin – It is good news in itself: The majority of the rapid tests sold in Germany can also detect Omikron. The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) came to this conclusion. PEI boss Klaus Cichutek spoke about it in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. However: In general, rapid tests can only detect an infection if there is a high viral load at the time of the test. This applies to Omikron as well as to other virus variants *.

Cichutek pointed out that his institute has now rated over 250 test products on a higher level of sensitivity and at least 80 percent manage this level. the List with the test results is available on the PEI website.

Lauterbach previously on ARD: “I initiated the PEI”

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach had announced a “positive list” for corona rapid tests, which recognize the new Omikron variant well. “In the afternoon I had the Paul Ehrlich Institute prepare a positive list with tests that are particularly suitable for Omikron or detect Omikron early,” said the SPD * politician to the ARD capital studio on Sunday evening.

The PEI had already published information on the corona rapid tests * offered in Germany * at the end of the year. The PEI even issued an initial assessment in mid-December. Cichutek emphasized that test centers, pharmacies and also discounters are based on the positively rated tests.

Omicron vaccines soon? Cichutek reluctantly

Cichutek was cautious about the time horizon for vaccines * that are adapted to the Omikron virus variant. He assumes that these will still be available in the first half of the year, and then in sufficient quantities.

It is still under discussion whether vaccines should offer a “simple adaptation to Omikron” or have a “broader” effect. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA