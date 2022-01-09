Ambulance team in front of the Royal London hospital in London, January 6. The rise of the omicron puts pressure on hospitals in the UK, which face a shortage of professionals| Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The advancement of the omicron variant has caused crises in hospitals around the world. Although the number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 has not increased at the same rate as infections in regions where the new variant is predominant, infections in health professionals, who have to be in isolation, end up overloading medical teams.

In Canada, for example, hospitals in Ottawa have struggled after hundreds of nurses have tested positive for Covid-19. Professional associations have asked the provincial government for help to resolve the crisis, while nurses are forced to cancel vacations and work overtime on their days off to make up for the shortage.

In the United Kingdom, the military has been mobilized to support hospitals at a time when the country registers record numbers of contagions and faces a shortage of personnel.

The Defense Ministry said on Friday that 200 members of the Armed Forces will be available to the National Health Service (NHS) for the next three weeks. The British government also mobilized the military to assist with vaccination and testing services.

The advance of the omni in the United Kingdom caused a crisis of shortage of professionals in the public health system and a record line on the waiting list in hospitals. A parliamentary report by the country’s Health Committee reported on Thursday that 5.8 million people are in the queue for elective treatments in the country.

“Our report concluded that the government’s recovery plans are at risk of failing because of an entirely predictable personnel crisis,” said committee director Jeremy Hunt.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the next few weeks will be challenging because of the omnipresent circulation and that there will be problems with healthcare teams, as many professionals will be in isolation. But he said the country can maintain itself without new restrictions, thanks to the high vaccination rate and the lower severity of the new variant.

Last week, the UK recorded an average of more than 150,000 new cases of Covid-19 each day.

The British government has decided that all NHS staff who have direct contact with patients and who have not yet been vaccinated must have their first dose by 3 February, or they could be laid off by the end of March. Union leaders are calling for the vaccine requirement to be postponed, fearing that the possible layoffs of professionals will exacerbate the health crisis.

An average of 35,596 NHS workers were sick with Covid-19 last week, a figure that had only been seen during the peak of the second wave of infections in the country, according to The Guardian newspaper.

Infected nurses work in Australia

Nurses who have tested positive for Covid-19 are being called to work in hospitals in the state of New South Wales, Australia, at a time when the outbreak of the omicron causes casualties among staff, reports the guardian.

Several health professionals from several hospitals told the newspaper that they have been working alongside infected colleagues – a violation of health protocols – while about 2,500 professionals are in quarantine in the state.

Hospitals unofficially advised nurses to leave isolation and return to work, provided they were asymptomatic. But nurses report seeing colleagues working with clear symptoms of Covid-19, such as coughing and sneezing.

In some hospitals, infected nurses were even working in the wards of Covid-negative patients, the British newspaper said.

Isolation policies have been relaxed in the state recently. Hospital workers who have had contact with someone who has tested positive, and therefore had to undergo seven-day isolation, can now return to work before the end of that period if they are symptom free and are considered essential.

Last week, a document obtained by the Guardian revealed that public hospitals in New South Wales were planning to bring in nurses from other countries to deal with the surge in Covid-19 cases. According to the statement, hospitals asked staff to cancel days off and work extra shifts because hospitals had too many staff who tested positive or were exposed.

Overworked Teams in the US

Hospitals in the United States are also under pressure from the increase in contagions caused by the micron. A large number of health professionals have recently resigned in the country, and many who stayed were taken off work in recent weeks because they were infected with the new variant.

More than 126,000 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 this week in the US, the highest level in a year, according to the report. Washington Post, who reports that this wave of contagions is different from the previous ones.

This time, most Covid patients in US hospitals sought care for other reasons, only to discover incidentally that they were infected.

According to the American newspaper, medical teams in hospitals are more overwhelmed than ever. One in four medical centers this week reported “critical” staff shortages.

“The staffing crisis is the worst of the entire pandemic,” Amanda Bettencourt, president of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, said in an interview with the website. The Atlantic. She said the workforce has been so reduced that some institutions are already overwhelmed with only a fraction of the patients they could previously care for.

The concern in the country is about the combination of two aggravating factors for the crisis: record rates of Covid-19 cases and the greatest shortage of health professionals throughout the pandemic. The situation has forced hospitals to refuse ambulances and patients and cancel elective procedures.

The situation is different in each region, according to the Post’s survey. In omicron epicenters such as New York, most patients do not know they are infected until they test positive while undergoing other procedures in hospitals. In places where the delta variant is predominant, such as Michigan and Minnesota, hospitals continue to see patients in critical condition.

The American press has reported the frustration of health professionals in the country who continue to attend to patients who refuse to be vaccinated and arrive with severe cases of Covid-19, with impacts on the already overloaded health system.

Health organizations have been campaigning with newspaper advertisements, urging citizens to get vaccinated and maintain precautions.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that by the end of January, between 24,000 and 53,000 Americans will be hospitalized each day because of Covid-19.