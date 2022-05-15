from Laura Cuppini

Sub-variants are driving the new wave in South Africa and could become dominant in Europe in the coming months as well

Sars-CoV-2 has slowed down its run, in Italy and in other countries where there has been mass vaccination (with the exception of North Korea, where presumably no vaccination campaign has been conducted). In Italy, where the positive rate is stable at around 14%, the sub-variant of Omicron BA.2 is still clearly dominant, but the sisters BA.4 and BA.5 are also present, according to the quick investigation conducted by the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health together with the Bruno Kessler Foundation. The case of Sardinia stands out, where BA.2 sets the minimum record (65.6%) and two Omicron 1 and 2 recombinants are spreading: the Xi and Xm mixes, respectively at 19.7% and 14.7%. Omicron 2, on the other hand, is 100% in 5 autonomous regions / provinces: Basilicata, Molise, Bolzano, Trento and Valle d’Aosta. BA.4 and BA.5, in the spotlight for a new wave of Covid in South Africa, are present in 7 regions: BA.4 reaches 4% in Emilia Romagna, followed by Calabria (2.9%), Tuscany (1 %) and Lombardy (1%); BA.5 almost 6% in Umbria, followed by Puglia (3.2%) and Lazio (1%). See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

BA.4 and BA.5 emerge For the investigation, conducted on May 3, the laboratories of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces were asked to select samples of positive cases and sequence the genome of the virus. In total, 112 laboratories participated and 1,799 samples were sequenced. These are the estimated prevalences: BA.1 3.5%, BA.2 94%, BA.3 0.1%, BA.4 0.5%, BA.5 0.4%. BA.4 and BA.5 are also beginning to emerge from us, albeit still at a fairly low altitude – explains Anna Teresa Palamara, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Higher Institute of Health -. We are closely monitoring them, but for now there does not seem to be any data demonstrating increased transmissibility or increased severity of the disease. Even reinfections (a constant since Omicron has been around), although increased up to 6% of the total number of infections, are not associated with serious cases or an increase in hospitalizations. See also Covid today Italy, 197,552 infections and 184 deaths: January 8 bulletin

Variants of concern According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) the overall share of Omicron 4 and 5 (BA.4 and BA.5) in Europe is currently low, but the high growth benefits for these two sub-lineages suggest that these variants will become dominant in the coming months. BA.4 and BA.5 have been reclassified from variants of interest to variants of concern. Based on the limited data currently available, a significant increase in the severity of the infection is not expected compared to circulating strains BA.1 and BA.2 – continue the ECDC experts -. However, as in previous waves, if the number of Covid cases increases substantially there is likely to follow some level of increase in hospital and ICU admissions.