The Omicron variant spreads 70 times faster in the bronchi than the original version of the coronavirus and its Delta mutation. But once it reaches the lungs, Omicron’s diffusion is 10 times less than Delta’s. It was discovered at the University of Hong Kong, in a study that could explain why Omicron is spreading rapidly around the world and why it is even less serious than the mutations that preceded it.

The bronchi are the two “tubes” that connect the trachea to the lungs and through which oxygen enters and carbon dioxide passes out. The continuous flow and coughs favor the spread of the virus in the external environment and explain the current high number of infections. Omicron’s slower rate of diffusion into lung tissue sounds like good news, but Dr. Michael Chan Chi-wai, head of the research team, has called for caution. “The worsening of the disease – he recalled – is determined not only by the speed with which the virus replicates, but also by the body’s immune response: if the immune system goes into overdrive it can cause a deadly storm” of interferons, the molecules which communicate to the cells the need to take action against viral attacks.

«By infecting many more people – the scientist told the Guardian -, a very infectious virus can cause disease and death in greater quantities even if the virus may be less pathogenic. If we take into account that Omicron can partially escape the protection of vaccines and past infections, it is likely that the overall threat of the new variant is very significant ».

Meanwhile, another scientist, Professor Tim Spector, who is in charge of the Zoe app for monitoring Covid symptoms in Britain, is inviting people who think they have a cold to undergo a test. Omicron initially has the same symptoms as the most common seasonal illness: headache, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat and fatigue. The new variant no longer causes the symptoms of the mutations that preceded it, namely loss of smell, fever and cough. “In London, where the epidemic is more widespread – said Spector – it is much more likely that if you sneeze you will have Covid Omicron than a cold”.

According to Professor Robert Dingwall, UK government advisor for Covid, the panic over an impending wave of Omicron is unwarranted. Speaking in a personal capacity with the “Daily Telegraph”, he invited us to listen to what South African scientists say, who were the first to deal with the new variant. «The situation of Omicron – he said – seems more and more absurd. There is obviously a lot of snobbery about South African science and medicine, but their top researchers are as good as those in other countries. They think that the European panic is not justified. Also my feeling is that Omicron is very similar to a flu pandemic: there will be many sick leave from work in a short time, which will create difficulties for public services and economic activity, but not of such seriousness as to become a problem for the national health services “.

According to a study of 78,000 cases of Omicron in South Africa, the risk of ending up in hospital was 29% lower than the original Covid and 23% lower than Delta, also thanks to vaccines. Fewer people have had resorting to intensive care, with only 5% of cases compared with 22% of Delta patients. But as we have already seen in the last two years, each country has its own story, and each virologist feels the need to have his say. Better to continue being cautious until everything is clearer.