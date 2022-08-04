“Bebtelovimab is the only monoclonal antibody left that acts against BA.5”, the sub-variant Omicron 5 that has pushed up the number of Covid infections in several countries around the world. But “the supply of the US government is about to run out.” To highlight it via Twitter is Eric Topol, American scientist director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California, posting the news published by the ‘Wall Street Journal’. According to the US newspaper, the manufacturing company, Eli Lilly & Co, said it plans to begin commercial sales of its monoclonal antibody treatment to states, hospitals and healthcare organizations this month, as the federal government’s supply of the drug. it is almost sold out, it will already be in the week of 22 August.

The move, it is explained in the report, marks a change from the way in which the drug in question and most of the other Covid treatments and vaccines have been distributed in the United States and could be the first test to verify whether the vaccines and treatments they would remain accessible if moved to a commercial market. Previously, Lilly sold all of her doses of anti-Covid monoclonal antibodies for use in the United States through contracts with the federal government. The government made the doses available for free to patients and oversaw the assignment to states and pharmacies. But with no new funding from Congress, the government lacks the funds to buy more doses from Lilly, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis-based company said.

To ensure broad access to bebtelovimab, which has resisted the more transmissible variant Omicron and its sub-variant BA.5, the company will make the drug commercially available for purchase by states, territories and hospitals through an exclusive distributor starting from the week of August 15, the spokesperson continued. Lilly’s list price for bebtelovimab is $ 2,100 per dose. Lilly and the Department of Health and Human Services are discussing ways to ensure that uninsured and low-income people can get the drug.

Lilly expects bebtelovimab to be covered by Medicare and Medicaid, the public health care programs in the US, which the company believes should help many people gain access to little or no cost to treatment.

“Americans got a little taste of ‘universal health care’ with free Covid vaccines and treatments,” Topol reflects. “This – he adds in a second Tweet – should be the norm for all healthcare in this country. The passage of the monoclonal antibody to commercialization is the first for a Covid treatment and will aggravate the (already serious) inequalities”.