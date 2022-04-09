Three Covid-19 vaccines offer protection against the Omicron variant and severe symptoms of the disease even after four months, according to a study from Denmark, one of the first countries hit by the fast-spreading variant.

According to the research, more than 121 days after administration, the third doses of the vaccine still offered up to 77.3% protection against symptoms that required hospitalization.

+ Fiocruz: Covid-19 wave caused by the Ômicron variant is ending

Another of the findings shows that the third dose offered up to 90.2% protection against hospitalization, immediately after administration, and that three injections reduced the risk of contracting Omicron by almost 50%.

It is important to note, however, that the study, published by the Statens Serum Institut of Denmark for infectious diseases, has not yet been peer-reviewed.

More than two-thirds of injections administered in Denmark were from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech, with vaccines from Moderna Inc. making up the remainder, according to the institute.

Extensive record keeping by the Danish healthcare system has allowed researchers to compare nearly complete data on vaccinations, hospitalizations and pre-existing conditions with highly detailed Covid testing records.

Denmark estimates that around 70% of its adult population contracted Omicron from November to March. The Nordic country ended all virus restrictions in early February because a high vaccination rate prevented the variant from overwhelming hospitals.

