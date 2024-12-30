The different innovative disciplines around the study of molecules are beginning to demonstrate the infinite possibilities that they open up in this industry.





Perhaps genomics (the study of DNA) is the omics technology that most resonates with you, but there are also others such as transcriptomics, proteomics, epigenomics… This entire set of solutions studies certain molecules: from genes to proteins, lipids (fats). , sugars, fungi, bacteria or metabolites, for example. …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only