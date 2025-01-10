‘Omertà’ in the Bétera City Council about its police chief accused of helping a drug trafficker: “Forget about us”

The Bétera City Council, governed by the popular Elia Verdevío, has decreed an authentic information lock on the situation of the head of the Local Police of the town in the Camp de Túria region, investigated for an alleged crime of revealing secrets. Chief Inspector Juan Antonio Segura helped an alleged local drug trafficker take justice into his own hands, according to the telephone conversations intercepted by the Drug and Organized Crime Unit (UDYCO) of the National Police within the framework of the ‘Operation Infausto’, as reported by elDiario.es.

The popular mayor has not answered the calls and messages from this newspaper about the situation of the head of the Local Police. It is unknown if the inspector, who has the status of being investigated in a procedure opened by the head of the Court of Instruction number 2 of Llíria as a result of police listening to the network of alleged drug traffickers in the town, continues to command the Police. Local of Bétera. The Consistory’s press office has not answered this newspaper’s questions either.

For his part, the Councilor for Security, Manuel Pérez, has also declined to report on his Local Police Chief being investigated for an alleged crime of revealing secrets. After refusing to “give any information,” the councilor snapped before hanging up: “Forget about us.”

Chief Inspector Juan Antonio Segura, as reflected in the UDYCO telephone interventions, gave information about the alleged perpetrators of a robbery at CMS, alias ‘Burbu’, who then took the law into his own hands, as he told several of his followers. interlocutors in conversations tapped by the Police. The investigating judge of the ‘Operation Infausto’ case concludes in a ruling that the alleged drug trafficker “bragged” about the kidnapping of the perpetrators of the theft of a vehicle in a workshop he owned and “even told it” to the head of the Bétera Local Police, “who did not proceed to pursue that activity.”

The head of the Investigative Court number 2 of Llíria maintains Juan Antonio Segura and another agent as accused, as confirmed by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJ-CV). He is a uniformed veteran, decorated in 2023 by Mayor Elia Verdevío and brother of the former popular councilor for Social Rights of the Bétera City Council.

The inspector was the only candidate who appeared in the call for the position of head of the Local Police, freely appointed. On March 15, the mayor issued the resolution appointing the veteran career official as head of the body.

The ‘Operation Infausto’ wiretapping of a drug trafficker and the head of the Bétera Local Police: “I’m not going to sell you in my life”

The position holds maximum responsibility in operational and immediate command over all the units and services into which the Local Police Corps is organized, as indicated in a municipal decree from last April.