Omerovic, “psychic trauma”. That’s why the man jumped

Breakthrough in the investigation of the Hasib Omerovicthe 36-year-old Roma he was thrown from the window following a raid on his home a Rome by the police, ending up in intensive care. Has been threatened, bound to a chair and beaten up from a policeman before fleeing and slip into the void. Why, that open window, was for Omerovic – in a state of severe psychic upheaval – “a chance for salvation”, the only way out in hell lived at the hands of her attacker. And that police officer – Andrea Pellegrini – was today reached by a precautionary measure to the House arrestcarried out by the policemen of the Flying Squad – quickly and with a work of great transparency, specifies the Preccint.

But he’s not the only one agent investigated in the file. In fact they are 4 other policemen suspects. For them the accusation is that of false and misdirectionin competition with Pellegrini himself, for having certified the forgery in the service annotation drawn up afterwards the activity performed. In particular, Pellegrini, in the charge, is accused of having “with abuse of powers and in violation of function, in the course of time activity to identification” by Omerovic and with “the fulfillment of multiple and serious acts of violence and threat” caused to man, affected by deaf-mutism“a verifiable psychic trauma, by virtue of which he fell into the void after having climbed over the sill of the bedroom window in an attempt to run away to escape the violent and threatening conduct towards him”.

