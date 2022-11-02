THE TRUTH MURCIA Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 08:30



The Murcian Organization of Women Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Managers (Omep) has advanced the delivery of the Omep Region of Murcia Awards to November 10. The new management team, headed by the president, María José Puche, was renewed last June and includes businesswomen and professionals such as Eva María Hernández Calderón, María Isabel Cobarro Jaén, Viviana Cáceres González, Belén Martínez Pérez, Patricia Pérez Ortiz, María Alcaraz García, Tana Serrano and Sisi Sánchez. With its awards, Omep intends to highlight the role of women in the economic and social fabric of the Region of Murcia, “in addition to publicizing examples with which to encourage and motivate many other women who have not yet decided to put start your business projects.

The awards are divided into four categories: Entrepreneur of the Year, Star Entrepreneur, Company for Equality, Professional of the Year and Manager of the Year. As has been the tradition for 20 years, the Gold Badge will also be awarded to a person or entity that promotes well-being in Murcian society “and represents us.” These awards are sponsored by entities such as CaixaBank, Grupo Marcos, Caja Rural Central, Grupo Orenes, Cajamar and the Ministry of the Presidency.