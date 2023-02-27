Omen of Sorrowthe horror-inspired fighting game developed by AOne Games, finally has a exit date officer on PS5, Nintendo Switch and Steam: will be available on all three platforms starting March 23, publisher eastasiasoft has announced.

Launched in 2019 on PC via the Epic Games Store, Omen of Sorrow combines a gameplay inspired by the classics of the genre to the everlasting charm of the monsters of gothic literature, thus trying to carve out its own space in the hearts of fans.

In short, the idea was to offer a sort of variation on the Darkstalkers theme, focusing on a robust roster of characters but without losing sight of the online multiplayer features, characterized by the presence of the netcode rollback for latency-free clashes.

At the same time as the launch on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, previous versions of Omen of Sorrow will also receive a free update with the latest additions on the story front, so as to achieve parity of content.