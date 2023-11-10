With a couple of clicks, you could chat with strangers, have video calls with boys and girls around the world. Omegle was a universe to explore, but full of dangers. Potential, risks and many scandals, which ultimately led to the closure of the popular platform. Now the site features a photo of a tombstone with a long message from the founder, Leif Brooks. Originally from Vermont, he launched the platform in 2009, just over the age of 18: «The Internet opened the doors to a bigger world for me, richer in possibilities and opportunities». But what began as a dream, over time turned into a nightmare. And today the site “is no longer sustainable, neither financially nor psychologically”.

Brooks, “a survivor of rape as a child”, has found a way to keep dangers at a distance on the web. A refuge from reality, a refuge which unfortunately turned out to be equally dark. “I was under no illusion that only good people used the Internet, but I knew that if I said ‘no’ to someone online, they couldn’t physically reach out and put a gun to my head, or worse.” The idea of ​​the site – born in a bedroom – was quite simple: «Omegle connected you randomly in a chat with someone. These chats could be long or short. If you didn’t want to talk to a particular person, for whatever reason, you could simply end the chat and, if you wanted, move on to another chat with another person. The idea was to “meet new people”, or rather the ideal people, the ones we liked.”

Those who frequented Omegle were mainly young people, or rather very young people, often minors. Probably for them too that virtual place was a way to feel less alone, meet people, listen to stories. During the pandemic, obviously, everyone took a ride, at least once. But “monsters” were also hiding in that virtual place. In fact, anyone who has tried it will certainly have come across explicit cams with sexual proposals. In recent years, the site had been mentioned in dozens of pedophilia cases. It has been cited – reports the BBC – in over 50 cases in the United Kingdom, USA and Australia. An American girl accused the site of pairing her with a pedophile. The girl sued Omegle in 2021, ten years after the events, but the platform’s defense lawyers argued in court that the site could not be held responsible for what happened.

Brooks, however, in his latest message admits the limitations of the platform, but specifies that “there cannot be an honest judgment on Omegle without recognizing that some people have abused it, even committing unspeakably atrocious crimes.” The founder, however, remains convinced that the restrictions cannot be a deprivation of users’ freedoms and fear should not be a cage. “As much as I wish the circumstances were different, the stress and expense are simply too much and frankly, I don’t want to have a heart attack in my 30s,” Brooks writes again in the epitaph.

What is certain is that now social networks and other similar platforms – such as Chatroulette – are having to face increasingly stricter rules, with control by the authorities rightly becoming more and more inflexible. In fact, the web has now become fertile ground for crime: «The fight against crime can never truly be won. It is a never-ending battle that must be fought and re-fought every day. And even if you do the best job ever, you won’t “win” in the absolute sense of the word. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s also a vital lesson in criminology. Even superheroes can’t completely eliminate crime.” As Brooks says, “the battle is lost for Omegle.” But for the other sites it has just begun: «The war against the Internet rages on. Virtually every online communications service has been subject to the same types of attacks as Omegle, and while some companies have much greater resources, they all have their breaking point somewhere. I fear that unless the situation changes soon, the Internet may cease to exist. In its place we will have something closer to a souped-up version of TV, largely focused on passive consumption, with fewer opportunities for active participation and genuine human connection.”

But in a world where hatred seems to prevail, fighting for one’s rights – even online – appears increasingly complex.