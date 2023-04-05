At [email protected] today, April 5, 2023, it was announced that Omega Strikers will also arrive on Xbox from April 27, 2023. It is a 3 vs 3 sports game. Omega Strickers is already available on PC and will also arrive on Nintendo Switch.

“In Omega Strikers, only with cunning and skill will it be possible to achieve victory. No loot, no consumable upgrades and no competitive advantage for the more wealthy players. All characters will be unlocked by playing normally.”

“Have fun with friends with cross-play functionality and carry your saves with you with cross-progression so you don’t lose your Omega Strikers saves when switching between PC and mobile platforms.”

Tell us, will you try this game on Xbox?