The collaboration watches between Swatch and Omega They have become in recent times an object of desire very coveted by collectors and watchmaking lovers. Now, both houses collaborate again to launch a new clock that this time pays tribute to an important date in the calendar, since this March 1, 2025 sixty years that the Speedmaster of Omega became the only clock capable of overcoming the tests of the NASA to travel to the moon.

It all started on March 1, 1965. NASA developed the US space program and for this a clock needed that astronauts could use in their future manned space missions. It had to be A reliable, precise, easy to use model and in which the time could be read correctly. Getting a clock that met all the necessary requirements became a priority objective for NASA, which was in full space race.

As a government agency, NASA was forced to publish a formal tender, requesting “RFP” (request for proposition) from watchmaking. The American space agency demanded serial models, which were already manufactured. There were several brands that presented their watches and Omega presented its Speedmaster model (ST105.003 of 1964). The models underwent 11 successive evidence, following rigorous criteria specially designed for the occasion by the space agency. Of the three tested watches, Only one obtained the prestigious flight rating for all manned space missions and extra vehicular activities of NASA on March 1, 1965: the Omega Speedmaster. Now, sixty years later, the new Moonswatch 1965 pays tribute to this unique clock and the flight rating granted by NASA six decades ago.

The new watch

Details of the new Omega Moonswatch 1965

The Omega Moonswatch 1965 has the same characteristics as the Speedmaster clock certified sixty years ago by NASA. He Omega logo of the timethe needles and the original lyrics, offering its most modern version an attractive vintage style. Another novelty are the two counters located at 10 and 2 hours. The first presents the number 19 (instead of the usual 60) at the top, while the second shows number 65 (instead of the usual 10), referring to the year 1965. It carries the phrases of the mission in the back of the box and a gray velcro strap, suitable for space suits, completes the chic astronaut style, and presents contrasting cups that combine with the color of the box and the belt.









The new model of the collection Biocemic Moonswatch will be available by 275 euros from March 1 (Date on which NASA granted the Speedmaster certification in 1965) only in selected swatch stores around the world. As with the entire Bioceramic Moonswatch collection, you can only buy a clock per person, per day and by Swatch store.

The briefcase in which the new clock is saved



Success between collectors and long waiting tails

The Swatch brand It has several collection in collaboration with other Swiss firms as exclusive as Omega or Blancpain, a selection of pieces that sweep sales and for which long waiting lines are seen in such commercial streets in Madrid such as Serrano or Goya, where two of the boutiques of the popular Swatch are found. And, in addition, the striking of these special collections and, in some cases limited, what highlights are their accessible prices.

While Swatch watches start from 60 euros, Your friends brands sell their pieces for thousands of euros. The collaborations have watches that They range from 260 euros to 550a more than acceptable figure talking about this type of luxury brands and that is multiplying its price in the resale markets in which many experts already warn that precautions must be taken and have many care with falsifications.

