With the weather in Germany, the breather is slowly over. An omega location brings hot air masses to us – then the risk of storms increases.

Munich – It was comparatively quiet in the past two days. Now on Sunday, high “Afra” ensures a very relaxed midsummer weather in Germany. But the next heat wave is imminent, warns the weather portal The Weather Channel. And then the next storm threatens. Because, over France, deep has “Xero” educated. But that remains because of an omega location (see below) are still fairly stable over France. But that’s changing. In the west and south, humid and unstable air is entering Germany. First it gets muggy again and then the thunderstorm follows – with heavy rain, squalls and hail!

Heat is coming back to Germany – 33 degrees on Monday!

The warm air from the south causes temperatures to rise throughout Germany. The highs on Sunday are between 25 and 30 degrees and at the sea around 22 degrees, he shares German weather service (DWD) with. On Monday, the maximum values ​​are between 29 and 33 degrees. On Tuesday the maximum values ​​reach 21 to 26 degrees in the western half and 26 to 33 degrees in the eastern half.

Omega location: severe weather in Germany

The DWD weather experts expect the first thunderstorms in the west and southwest from Sunday afternoon. Occasionally there is also small hail and stormy gusts. But during the night the thunderstorms subside. The Omega complex is slowly moving east. The focus for severe weather is on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rain, heavy gusts of wind to hurricane gusts and even larger hail are to be reckoned with, according to the DWD weather experts.

In the southwest, the weather service expects more thunderstorms in its forecast on Sunday, “which will probably organize into a larger thunderstorm system in the evening hours”.

What is an Omega Weather Pattern?

The omega (small here) is the last letter of the Greek alphabet. © imago stock & people

Omega weather conditions The Omega weather situation is a stable high pressure situation in which a blocking high over Central Europe is established, explains the DWD in its weather and climate dictionary. The flow field that prevails at a height of 10 kilometers is very reminiscent of the Greek letter omega. Atlantic low pressure areas are led in a wide arc around Central Europe, it is said there.

The weather is particularly precarious: on Monday evening, thunderstorms move from France to Baden-Württemberg

On Monday there are individual showers and thunderstorms in the west and in the middle of Germany. It gets particularly tricky in the evening in Baden-Württemberg. Thunderstorms are approaching from France. The DWD warns of the risk of storms due to heavy rain, hail and heavy gusts of wind.

On Tuesday night, the thunderstorms shift to central Germany and Bavaria. There is a risk of storms, especially from extreme heavy rain. The heavy rain can last for hours. According to the first forecasts, more than 35 liters per square meter, but locally also up to 60 liters per square meter of precipitation are possible. Strong thunderstorms are also possible in the west. In the north, on the other hand, lightning and thunder are subsiding. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA