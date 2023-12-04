Change was published in a statement to the market this Monday (Dec 4); change had been announced in October

Omega Geração reported that it changed its name to Serena Energia. The change was published in a statement to the market this Monday (Dec 4, 2023). The company carries out negotiations on the new ticker “SRNA3”, replacing the code “MEGA3”.

“Such changes are the result of the brand change announced to the market on October 31, 2023 and the change in the company’s corporate name, approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 1, 2023”he stated.

The company’s shares closed last Friday’s trading session (Dec 1st) up 1.48%, at R$9.62.

The average analyst estimates compiled by InvestingPRO is a fair price of R$11.79, a potential appreciation of 22.5%.

With information from Investing Brazil