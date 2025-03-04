Although in many cases in Spain we tend to ‘put in the same bag’ the omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, both provide different benefits, especially in terms of cancer prevention. In both cases, it is essential fatty acids that the body is not able to produce by himself. That is why it is essential to get them through the diet, to complete optimal general health.

Although the two fatty acids are healthy, it is the omega 3 that has been shown to be cardioprotector, anti -inflammatory and anticoagulant, able to reduce high levels of cholesterol, and reduce blood pressure. A recent study carried out by researchers of the Integral Jansson Oncological Center of UCLA Healthin the United States, it shows that some modifications in the diet contribute to reducing the growth of cancer cells.

These are the differences between omega 3 and the omega 6

Fats are part of a complete and healthy diet, and of course omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids They are essential.

In both cases these are polyunsaturated fats, although the Omega 6 has as main benefits cardiovascular protection, the regulation of metabolism, the stimulation of capillary growth, and its contribution to keep the glucose stable. The bad news is that they have some pro-inflammatory trend, so you have to control your intake in case of suffering from arteriosclerosis or arthritis, among other ailments.

Omega 3 fatty acid, however, has anti -inflammatory propertiesand fulfills a necessary function for the proper functioning of the heart, the brain, the vision, the lungs and the endocrine system.





The role of Omega 3 and Omega 6 in the fight against cancer

The American study mentioned results in something that was already known, which refers to the importance of the diet in cancer control. However, in this case, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, it is revealed that a feed rich in omega 3 fatty acids, and low in omega 6 acids, combined with fish oil supplementation, cancer cell growth rates can be significantly reduced in the case of prostate cancer.

The disease, at an early stage, can stop the proliferation of these dangerous cells, in addition to reducing their virulence. With this research, the direct way in which Diet can influence favorable results of prostate cancer.





Study data: Omega 3 and cancer prevention

In this case, the study suggests that if we introduce changes increasing the intake of rich foods in omega 3(Chia seeds, nuts, soybean oil, blue fish such as salmon or herring, olive oil) and we lower omega 6 intake, we can benefit from a slowdown in cancer growth, in the event that it is diagnosed.

The investigation even points in the direction that, with these food changes, the need to submit to More aggressive treatments to cure cancer.

As for the sample, it occurred during A year in a total of 100 men at risk means of suffering prostate cancer, subject to active surveillance without intervention. A group were offered a normal diet, and another a decline in Omega 6 and high in Omega 3, supplemented with fish oil, and with olive oil, and lemon in abundance. To lower Omega 6 acids, the intake of sausage, margarines, fried potatoes, cookies and other processed foods were reduced.

The final analysis included changes in a biomarker called Ki-67 Index, which shows the speed with which cancer cells, an indisputable sign of the progression of the disease and the possibility of metastases are reproduced. In the group with the low diet in Omega 6 and Alta in Omega 3 The biomarker dropped 15 percent. The rest, however, suffered a 25 percent increase.





References

William J. Aronnson, Tristan Grogan, Pei Liang, Patricia Jardack, Amana R. Liddell, Claudia Perez, David Eashoff, Jonathan Said, Pinchas Cohen, Leonard S. Marks, Susanne M. Henning. ‘High Omega-3, Low Omega-6 Diet with Fish Oil for Men with Prostate Cancer on Active Surveillance: The Capfish-3 Randomized Clinical Trial’. Published in Journal of Clinical Oncology, December 13, 2024. Accessed online in on January 25, 2025.

