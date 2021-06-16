According to research carried out by scholars of the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) is Maudsley Biomedical Research Center it has been observed that the Omega 3 they can improve depressive states. Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) can be found in blue fish.

High doses of EPA and DHA in neurons grown in the laboratory and then in patients reduce inflammation and depressive states.

Research was published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry .

Omega 3 Fatty Acids Used To Develop Depression Drugs?

The lead author of the research, Dr. Alessandra Borsini, NIHR Maudsley BRC Senior Postdoctoral Neuroscientist at King’s College London, he has declared: “Using a combination of laboratory and patient research, our study provided exciting new information on how omega 3 fatty acids produce anti-inflammatory effects that improve depression. We have long known that omega 3 PUFAs can induce antidepressant and anti-inflammatory effects but, without further information on how this occurs in the human brain, it has been difficult to develop treatments ”.

“Our study helped shed some light on molecular mechanisms involved in this relationship that they can bring to thethe development of potential new treatments for depression using omega 3 ″ PUFA.

Previous research has shown that patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder have higher levels of inflammation in their bodies than those without the disorder. There are currently no proven anti-inflammatory treatment strategies for depression, and although two important omega-3 PUFAs, EPA and DHA, have been shown to provide anti-inflammatory and antidepressant effects, the precise mechanism by which they do so is unknown.

The Depression Study aims to test the theory that when omega-3 fatty acids are used and processed in the body, some of their metabolites (known as lipid mediators) are able to protect the brain from the damaging effects of inflammation.

The researchers used a model of human cells in vitro which was developed at the NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Center and which uses cells from the hippocampus, a crucial part of the brain in many areas of cognition, memory and learning. Hippocampal cells play an important role in the production of new neurons: the neurogenesis.

The study showed that treating human hippocampal cells with EPA or DHA before being exposed to chemical messengers involved in inflammation called cytokines prevented an increase in cell death and a decrease in neurogenesis.

Both of these impacts had previously been observed in sun-exposed cells cytokines. Further investigation confirmed that these effects were mediated by the formation of several key lipid mediators produced by EPA and DHA, namely hydroxyecosapentaenoic acid (HEPE), hydroxycosahexaenoic acid (HDHA), epoxyosatetraenoic acid (EpETE) and epoxyosapentaenoic acid (EpDPA), and these were first detected in human hippocampal neurons.

The teacher Anna Nicolaou, professor of biological chemistry at the Faculty of Medical and Human Sciences of the University of Manchester, who led the team that measured lipid mediators using mass spectrometry, said: “The lipid mediators identified by our research are broken down in the body relatively quickly, which means they may only be available for a relatively short time. By testing the effect of inhibitors of the enzymes involved in the metabolism of omega-3 PUFAs we have shown that we can improve considerably how long they can have an effect on the body and ultimately increase their effectiveness ”.

“This is very important for the development of new treatments and means that patients could receive higher doses of EPA and DHA along with these enzyme inhibitors to increase the amount of these important compounds in the blood over time.”

The research analyzed a sample of twenty-two patients with major depression who were given 3 grams of EPA or 1.4 grams of DHA per day for twelve weeks. The lipid metabolites of EPA and DHA were measured in their blood before and after the omega 3 PUFA treatment, along with a score of their depressive symptoms.

In both patient groups, treatment with EPA or DHA was associated with an increase in their respective metabolites and a significant improvement in depressive symptoms: an average reduction in symptom scores of 64% and 71% in the EPA and DHA groups, respectively. . Furthermore, higher levels of the same metabolites identified in in vitro experiments were correlated with lower levels of depressive symptoms.

It is fair to specify that the levels of EPA and DHA administered during the experiment are concentrations that most likely cannot be reached with the dietary consumption of oily fish, a rich source of omega 3 PUFAs, but require therapeutic supplements.

The results of the study indicate that bioactive lipid mediators produced by the breakdown of EPA and DHA in the body could be targeted as a mechanism for reducing depression and inflammation, but it is necessary to ensure that their effects are prolonged for this approach to have success.

Previous research indicates that a key enzyme in omega-3 fatty acid metabolism could be a viable option for drug reuse and could be used for other brain disorders associated with inflammation, including depression, in which at least a subset of patients often have chronic levels of inflammation.

The senior author of the article, Professor Carmine Pariana, NIHR Maudsley BRC Affective Disorders Interface with Medicine Theme Lead, he has declared: “There is a growing interest in the links between the immune system, inflammation and depression, but to develop new treatments in this area we need to better understand the mechanisms underlying these relationships. “

“Our study provided important insights into how well-known anti-inflammatory compounds, omega-3 PUFAs, help reduce depression. By identifying and measuring the exact lipid mediators involved, identifying the enzyme prolongs their effects and finding the same lipid mediators in depressed patients treated with omega-3 PUFAs and demonstrating symptom improvements, we have provided vital information to help model clinical trials for future therapeutic approaches with omega-3 fatty acids “.

“IS Importantly, our research has not shown that simply increasing omega-3 fatty acids in our diet or taking dietary supplements can reduce inflammation or depression. The mechanisms underlying the associations between depression and omega-3 PUFAs are complicated. and require further research and clinical trials to fully understand how they work and inform future therapeutic approaches “, concluded the scientist.