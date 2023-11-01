The Ombudsman’s Office this Tuesday made its “humanitarian channels” available to facilitate the release of Luis Manuel Diazfather of the Colombian Liverpool footballer Luis Diazkidnapped last Saturday in the department of La Guajira, bordering Venezuela.

“We reiterate the call to the captors of the father of our beloved soccer player ‘Lucho’ Díaz: respect his integrity and life. We also make another call to you: contact our regional defense teams to find a route that allows his prompt release, healthy and safe,” said the ombudsman, Carlos Camargo.



Luis Manuel Díaz and his wife Cilenis Marulanda, parents of the Colombian winger, were kidnapped on Saturday in the town of Barrancas, where they are from. The scorer’s mother was released hours later thanks to police pressure. So far no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

“We already have our teams from the La Guajira, Cesar, Norte de Santander, Ocaña and Magdalena Regional Regions carrying out the necessary investigations in the territory, so that those who have Mr. Díaz in their possession establish humanitarian contact that facilitates his return home,” said Camargo, quoted in a statement from his office.

We have made available all our institutional capacity and experience so that, through our humanitarian channels, the prompt release of Mr. Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the renowned soccer player, @LuisFDíaz19, can be achieved.🎥👉🏽https://t.co/wUS2IW2S36 — Ombudsman (@DefensoriaCol) October 31, 2023

March for liberation

Dozens of people, most of them wearing white t-shirts, gathered today in Barrancas asking for the release of “Mane” Díaz, as they affectionately call the father of “Lucho” Díaz. “Freedom, freedom, freedom,” chanted the crowd as they raised white and Colombian flags and finished with “‘Mane’, friend, the people are with you.”

Family, friends and spontaneous people who gathered in El Cementerio Park in Barrancas, where the Díaz family is from, took part in the demonstration. “We only ask that just as the entire town is crying out for him to be released, we as a family wish that our brother was home,” Gabriel Díaz, the Colombian athlete’s uncle, told reporters. On the verge of tears he added: “Thank God and everyone for providing support to the family at a time when he needs it.”

They lit white candles to ask God for their freedom.

The city’s merchants joined the call for the release of their countryman and hung white balloons and posters on the doors of their businesses with legends such as “Free him now!” or “no to kidnapping.” “We are asking for the prompt release of ‘Mane’ Díaz, Luis Díaz’s father. We want him to return to Barrancas (…) give him freedom,” a merchant told reporters.

The day culminated with a vigil in which the locals reiterated their desire for the kidnapped person to return safely to his family who are living hours of anguish not knowing the fate of their loved one. Tireless search From the moment the kidnapping of the Colombian athlete’s father became known, the authorities launched a search by land and air in which at least 130 police officers and 110 soldiers took part.

Luis Manuel Díaz was kidnapped last Saturday afternoon.

The director of the Colombian Police, General William Salamanca, He said on social networks that “Laticha and Tekila, canines experts in tracking human beings, joined the search for Don Luis Manuel Díaz today, in the vicinity of the Perijá mountain range”, the northernmost part of the mountain range. of the Andes. Regarding this case, the Colombian Police assured on Monday that they believe they have identified people who are linked to the kidnapping of the Liverpool footballer’s father.

The deputy director of the Colombian Police, General Alejandro Zapatahe noted: “Without naming names, because we do not have that capacity (…) we have clarity of people who have been linked to the incident. When an event like this occurs, this is not spontaneous, there is prior planning, people who are time (…) it drags people to a point so that others can move it”.

The search is concentrated in the rural area of ​​Barrancas, on the border with the town of Fonseca (La Guajira).

EFE

