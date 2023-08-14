“Today I wanted to meet the women held in the Pagliarelli prison in Palermo. I testified to the inmates of our presence, even after the recent events in Turin, where a 42-year-old woman let herself die on hunger strike and a twenty-six-year-old she hanged herself”. This was stated by the guarantor of the prisoners Pino Apprendi. “Prison, in general, is hell, it was this summer when the thermometer exceeded 42 degrees, in a reality that today has an overcrowding of 15% – he says – The Pagliarelli prison has, among other things, structural problems, which date back to planning, especially in the water sector.To date there are 47 suicides in Italy, but suspicious deaths, are 3500 from 2000 to 2022. Suicide is news, the death of the prisoner is not news, even in Sicily , in Augusta we had the deaths from the hunger strike. The mid-August, in prison runs like other days, increases the sadness for the lack of loved ones “.

“My meeting with the women detained at Pagliarelli was particularly touching, I heard so many sad family stories – he continued – I saw them cry and laugh, but the thing that struck me was the answer to my question regarding the relationship with the agents of the Penitentiary Police, the answer was unanimous, there is a relationship of empathy, in respect of the roles and rules, they know how to listen and give a smile”.