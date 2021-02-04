Ombudsman for Human Rights in Moscow Tatyana Potyaeva in an interview with the AGN “Moscow”Reported that the information about the overcrowded cells in the special detention center in Sakharovo does not correspond to reality.

The Ombudsman visited the Temporary Detention Center for Foreign Citizens yesterday and examined all the cells.

“I was in Sakharovo yesterday, spent more than half a day there. I examined all the cameras. I visited a number of cells, most of which were for four or six people, ”she said.

According to Potyaeva, the detainees are in normal conditions, each has been given a set of underwear, in addition, in each room there is an opportunity to write an appeal to any authority or a lawyer.

At the same time, some complained about the lack of household supplies, namely, slippers, toothbrushes and towels. In turn, the head of the center assured that soon all the necessary things will be received.

“There weren’t so many things in the isolation ward for this period. All of them have been ordered, and I hope that today they are already fully provided with everything necessary, ”explained Tatiana Potyaeva.

The interlocutor of the agency, commenting on the rumors about the detention of 28 people in one cell at once, explained that the detainees had asked to transfer them from the paddy wagons to a more convenient place, however, it took time to compile the materials on reception. Then it was decided to temporarily place people in the so-called reception room.

Earlier, in one of the Telegram channels, a photograph of an eight-seat camera appeared in the Temporary Detention Center for Foreign Citizens (TsVSIG) in New Moscow, in which almost 30 people were temporarily accommodated.