The ombudsman of the NPO will investigate the statements of presenter Natasja Gibbs about Israel in the talk show On 1 . Over the past two weeks, Margo Smit has received about 800 complaints about Gibbs’ remark that Israel is conducting an ‘apartheid regime’. Gibbs said this in conversation with now former ChristenUnie frontman Gert-Jan Segers.

That is what the ombudsman says to the ANP. The first call to submit a complaint was made by columnist Jan Dijkgraaf. In a column he made a comparison with the investigation that the NPO ombudsman did into broadcaster Ongehoord Nederland (ON!).

In two reports, the ombudsman ruled in favor of the complainants who said that ON! does not comply with the journalistic code and spreads unfounded information. In response to the first report, the NPO broadcaster ON! a sanction, the NPO has not yet issued a response to the second report.

According to the ombudsman, three-quarters of the complaints about Gibbs consisted of a copy of Dijkgraaf's appeal. A quarter of the complainants had written an email themselves in which the grievances were substantiated and substantiated.

BNNVara previously stated in a response that Natasja Gibbs’ statements about Israel have ‘sufficient support in facts and current affairs’, according to the broadcaster. BNNVara refers, among others, to reports by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the United Nations. According to the broadcaster, Segers was given ‘all the space to voice opposition’. ‘He explained that and why he did not follow the reasoning of our program makers. He also indicated that he considered the comparison to be misplaced and explained why. All in all, a balanced journalistic discussion was held at the table in this matter.”

