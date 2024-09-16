Ombudsman names number of victims in attack on school in Chelyabinsk

Ombudsman Mayorova: 4 people injured in attack on school in Chelyabinsk

Four people, according to preliminary data, were injured as a result of a student’s attack on School No. 68 in Chelyabinsk. This was stated by the regional children’s rights commissioner Evgeniya Mayorova, her words leads 74.ru.

“There is a hotline where you can call for help. The children who have been injured are receiving help. According to my information, four people,” she said.

The ombudsman asked about the school’s safety, including the technical equipment of the educational institution and psychological services. According to Mayorova, the school has frames – when she walked through them, they beeped. According to the ombudsman, the problem is that metal frames, as a rule, go off when children come with phones or, for example, scissors.